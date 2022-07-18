The results of a DNA test carried out on hair found at the scene of the murder of 13-year-old Tair Rada could match the profile of Adir Habani, Hebrew media reported on Monday afternoon.

Habani is the former partner of Olga Kravchenko, who has, over the years, been named as a suspect in the 16-year-old murder case.

In 2006, Rada was found brutally murdered in a toilet cubicle at the school she attended, and defendant Roman Zadorov, who worked at the school, was eventually charged with her murder.

However, Zadorov has continued to maintain his innocence, and his lawyers have insisted that instead, Kravchenko was the murderer.

In August of 2021, the High Court of Justice ruled in favor of releasing Zadorov to house arrest ahead of a retrial which is currently underway.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the Health Ministry said that the hair had been tested using advanced technology and mitochondrial DNA testing.

They added that the results of the test had been handed over to the relevant parties but stated that "since the proceedings are still pending, we are unable to comment on the findings of the test or their interpretation.