Israel Police chief Shabtai visits Morocco

Chief of Police Yaakov Shabtai visited Morocco on Monday together with the head of the intelligence division and the head of the international relations unit, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The visit is set to last for five days in which Shabtai will discuss cooperation with Moroccan officials.

