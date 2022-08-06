Operation Breaking Dawn: Liberman pushes for immediate aid for South

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman will convene with top Finance Ministry officials on Saturday to discuss immediate aid measures for the Israeli citizens affected by Operation Breaking Dawn, specifically residents of Israel's South.

"I am convening an emergency discussion...to examine and implement immediate aid measures to victims of the current round of fighting," Liberman wrote in a tweet. "We will do everything in our power to ensure the security and economic stability of every Israeli citizen and especially southern Israel residents," the finance minister added.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }