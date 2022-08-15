Palestinians fired at IDF soldiers near Jenin, no casualties

Palestinians fired on IDF forces on Monday morning in the village of Araba, southwest of Jenin, Walla reported.

There are no reported Israeli casualties. At the same time, violent clashes developed in Kafr 'Aqab, east of Jerusalem, during which a Palestinian was seriously injured.

A further seven security prisoners were arrested in Deir Abu Mash'al, northwest of Ramallah.