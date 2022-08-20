Turkey: 16 killed, 22 injured in major traffic accident

A passenger bus hit an ambulance, a fire truck, and news broadcasting vehicle in southeast Turkey on Saturday, killing at least 16 passengers, including journalists, and injuring 22, according to Turkish media.

According to reports, a passenger bus crashed into a parked ambulance, fire brigade truck, and an IHA live news broadcast vehicle on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Highway, which came to respond to another accident where a car fell into a ditch.

IHA reporters Muhammet Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanrıöver, who were operating the live broadcast vehicle, lost their lives, according to IHA.

"We lost our colleagues with whom we had worked together just several hours ago. It is very difficult to explain things. This place is like a battlefield. When we arrived, we were met with a terrible sight. It's terrible, the situation is very bad. No one can understand how it happened," IHA reporter Said Vakkas, who arrived at the scene, said.