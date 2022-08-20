The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel prevents terror attack near Qalqilya, three arrested

Three women were arrested near Eliyahu Crossing after being found with a submachine gun and a suspected suicide note.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2022 20:08

Updated: AUGUST 20, 2022 20:30
Scene of thwarted attack, Eliyahu Crossing, November 9, 2015 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Scene of thwarted attack, Eliyahu Crossing, November 9, 2015
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Three terrorists were arrested by Israeli security forces on Saturday evening after having been found with weapons and a suspected suicide note near Eliyahu Crossing near Qalqilya.

A preliminary investigation, according to security forces, found that the three, all women in their 20s from Nablus without permits to enter Israel, were planning on carrying out a terrorist attack at the checkpoint directed toward the Defense Ministry forces on location.

One of the security guards got suspicious of the women and approached them, the guard found in their possession a Carlo submachine gun and a note, suspected of being a suicide note, after searching the vehicle.

The women were arrested by security forces at the crossing after the findings were discovered. 

The note is being translated. Unconfirmed reports state that the attempted attackers seemed confused and disheveled.

This is a developing story.



