The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Six-year-old Israeli girl hit by stray bullet in West Bank

The IDF's Spokesperson Unit said the bullet most likely came from the direction of Kalandiya.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 19:24

Updated: AUGUST 27, 2022 21:03
Israeli security forces guard the Qalandiya Checkpoint near Ramallah, June 12, 2021 (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces guard the Qalandiya Checkpoint near Ramallah, June 12, 2021
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

A six-year-old Israeli girl was injured by a stray bullet while playing in her home in the West Bank settlement of Kochav Ya'akov on Saturday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the girl, who was then rushed to Hadassah-University Medical Center on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus for further treatment, according to the hospital.

The IDF's Spokesperson Unit said the bullet most likely came from the direction of Kalandiya, a Palestinian village in the West Bank.

The Jerusalem medical center added that the young child is in light-to-moderate condition and suffered light wounds to her torso.

POLICE TAPE (Illustrative) (credit: REUTERS)POLICE TAPE (Illustrative) (credit: REUTERS)

Second stray shooting incident in a week

One week ago, a 10-year-old boy was moderately injured on Friday morning by stray gunfire in the village of Ein Mahal in Israel's Lower Galilee. A preliminary investigation by police revealed that unknown individuals opened fire at parked cars, and a stray bullet hit the nearby child.



Tags Palestinians Settlements West Bank Middle East shooting Israelis Injury
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by