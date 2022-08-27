Six-year-old Israeli girl hit by stray bullet in West Bank

A six-year-old Israeli girl was injured by a stray bullet while playing in her home in the West Bank settlement of Kochav Ya'akov on Saturday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the girl, who was then rushed to Hadassah-University Medical Center on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus for further treatment, according to the hospital.

The IDF's Spokesperson Unit said the bullet most likely came from the direction of Kalandiya, a Palestinian village in the West Bank.

The Jerusalem medical center added that the young child is in light-to-moderate condition and suffered light wounds to her torso.

POLICE TAPE (Illustrative) (credit: REUTERS)

Second stray shooting incident in a week

One week ago, a 10-year-old boy was moderately injured on Friday morning by stray gunfire in the village of Ein Mahal in Israel's Lower Galilee. A preliminary investigation by police revealed that unknown individuals opened fire at parked cars, and a stray bullet hit the nearby child.