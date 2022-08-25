The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Senior Jihadist whose arrest sparked Operation Breaking Dawn indicted

61-year-old al-Saadi was arrested at his home in the Jenin refugee camp a month ago, his arrest led to the security tensions a few days before Israel launched Operation Breaking Dawn.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 14:20
Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi, leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the West Bank, brought to a court hearing at Ofer Military Prison, outside of Jerusalem, on August 25, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi, leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the West Bank, brought to a court hearing at Ofer Military Prison, outside of Jerusalem, on August 25, 2022
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Israeli military prosecution filed an indictment against the terrorist Bassam al-Saadi on Thursday, for the crimes of membership and performing services for an impermissible association, aiding in contact with the enemy, incitement, and impersonating another.

According to the indictment, al-Saadi, who was known as a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and influential in the organization, worked together with others involved to establish the organization's activities which included receiving funds from the Jihad operator in Gaza.

He also called for the continuation of the violent Palestinian struggle and tried to escape arrest by identifying himself as a different person to the security forces that came to apprehend him.

The arrest of Basem al-Saadi

61-year-old al-Saadi was arrested at his home in the Jenin refugee camp a month ago by Border Police and IDF, along with another wanted man who was previously imprisoned in Israel for terrorist offenses and was one of his closest aides.

The arrest operation was accompanied by an exchange of fire between the forces and Palestinian gunmen who fired from near the building where al-Saadi was barricaded. several explosive devices were also thrown at operating security forces.

During the operation, many weapons were also seized, including a gun, cartridges and M-16 bullets, as well as large amounts of cash.

A-Saadi resisted arrest, and was slightly injured by a dog that participated in the activity. There were no casualties among the forces, one Palestinian gunman was killed in the exchange of fire.

He was in Israeli prison no less than 7 times following extensive terrorist activity over the years, and served as the head of the Islamic Jihad in Samaria.

His arrest led to the security tensions for which movement restrictions were imposed in the area surrounding Gaza, a few days before Israel launched Operation Breaking Dawn.

With the filing of the indictment, the prosecution requested that A-Saadi be detained until the end of the legal proceedings in his case.

At the defense attorney's request to study the evidence, his detention was extended at this stage until August 28, at which time a hearing will be held on the prosecution's request to extend his detention until the end of the legal proceedings.



