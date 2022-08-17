The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Security forces arrest 10 in West Bank overnight

The IDF raided the homes of 21 suspects in order to arrest and question those suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. * Shots fired at IDF troops.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 17, 2022 09:10
IDF operating in the West Bank to arrest terror suspects, August 11, 2022.
IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operated in Nablus, Hebron and the village of Atwani in the area of ​​the Yehuda regional division, arresting two wanted persons and confiscating six stolen vehicles on Tuesday night, according to the IDF spokesperson unit.

At the same time, forces operated in the villages of Bir Nabla, Beit Deko, Kober and Beit Sira in the area of ​​the Binyamin regional division, arresting five wanted persons. In the village of Yabed, in the area of ​​the Menasha regional division, three wanted persons were arrested.

In addition, as part of a divisional operation in the Etzion regional division, the IDF raided the homes of 21 suspects in order to arrest and question those suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

During operations conducted in Nur al-Shams, a violent disorder developed during which stones, burning tires and Molotov cocktails were thrown at security forces, who responded with live fire.

Overall, 10 suspects were brought in for further questioning, No casualties were recorded among Israeli security forces.

A turbulent week for security forces

In the West Bank, Palestinians fired on IDF soldiers on Monday morning in the village of Araba, southwest of Jenin, Walla reported, as seven security prisoners were arrested in Deir Abu Mash'al, northwest of Ramallah.

On Sunday night, security forces arrested 19 suspects from the West Bank who are suspected of involvement in terrorist activity, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit.



