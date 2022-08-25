IDF soldier lightly injured during an operation in West Bank

An IDF soldier was lightly injured after he was shot in the hand by terrorist fire during operational activities overnight in the village of Brokin in the area of the Menasha regional division, an IDF spokesperson said Thursday morning.

The IDF emphasized that the soldiers arrested the suspects as part of the operation and that the operation itself was completed. The soldier was sent to a hospital for medical treatment.

