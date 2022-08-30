The Mount Meron disaster state inquiry Tuesday issued its first official warnings of negligence or legal wrongdoing to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former public security minister Amir Ohana, Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai, former religious affairs minister Yaakov Avitan and several other police, religious affair and engineering and safety officials.

Much of the year-long inquiry has revolved around failures by the engineers, religious affairs and police officials involved to ensure that the structures around Meron were safe and the site was not overwhelmed.

But the inquiry has also questioned top political officials, all of whom had been holding their breath about whether the inquiry would tarnish their image during election season regarding the Mount Meron disaster on Lag B’Omer in spring 2021 when 45 people were trampled to death.

Commission warnings come after intense round of testimonies

The warnings come only slightly more than one month after Netanyahu and former national security council chief Meir Ben Shabbat testified to the committee, wrapping up a round of top officials which also included former interior minister Aryeh Deri and former public security minister Amir Ohana.

"I cannot take responsibility for something I did not know," Netanyahu had told the state-appointed commission of inquiry in late July, adding that his responsibility pertained to the epidemiological consequences of holding the festival during the height of a COVID-19 outbreak.

In his testimony, Netanyahu said that he "knew hundreds of thousands - 400,000 or 300,000 - I do not remember exactly, people came to Meron. I knew there was ongoing supervision as determined by a government decision." He added that he "did not know there was a critical safety issue. I heard about overcrowding, but do not think we knew there was a safety issue."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mount Meron after the tragic incidents on Thursday night, April 30, 2021 . (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

He deflected questions about how he could be prime minister for 12 years and not be responsible, saying he had still tried to improve on the relevant issues more than prior prime ministers.

Rejecting allegations that he was pressured to ignore safety issues by his Haredi political partners, he noted that he had shut down Meron during Spring 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday, the inquiry said that these answers might not be satisfactory due to the length of time Netanyahu served as the country's premier and the number of comptroller and other government reports his office had received warning of disaster.

Earlier in July, Ben Shabbat told the inquiry that his staff’s oversight role was “minimal” and that “specific professional experts” needed to be in charge.

Commission Chief and retired judge Devorah Berliner and Commission member and retired major general Shlomo Yanai leaned hard on Ben Shabbat that he could have prevented the disaster.

Initially, Ben Shabbat tried to give the simple answer that the NSC never dealt with such domestic micro issues, and was only involved in macro national security issues.

He said that the NSC had “no expertise in public safety” for religious ceremonies on mountains or anything remotely similar to such an event.

Further, he said the NSC had no authority over such things and was not involved in the planning.

However, Berliner and Yanai challenged him, noting transcripts and testimony by others that he and NSC representatives had been present at planning meetings and supervised aspects of the interactions between the different government players involved.

Also, Yanai noted that the NSC had gotten deeply involved in managing the coronavirus crisis even at the micro level, a health issue which was not a classic foreign threat and which showed that the NSC could deal with important domestic safety issues like Lag B’Omer at Meron.

At this point, Ben Shabbat acknowledged NSC involvement but said that the involvement was limited to making sure agencies like the Health Ministry and the police were communicating and reaching understanding about how to go forward.

He said the NSC did not get into the details of the understandings that were reached.

Moreover, he said the NSC was involved in managing the corona crisis because this was a macro issue that impacted all areas of life.

Ben Shabbat agreed that the NSC weighed in on the handling of the coronavirus at Meron both in 2020 and 2021.

Former National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat arrives to tesitfy before the Meron Disaster Inquiry Committee, in Jerusalem, on July 10, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Meron infrastructure 'not an issue for most Israelis'

In contrast, as bad as the disaster was, he implied that it was not an issue that impacted the entire country at the same time in the way corona did and would not have been an appropriate issue for the NSC to dig deeper into.

Further, he said that Netanyahu as prime minister directly assigned them to handle corona issues and did not regarding Meron.

Observers have credited the committees’ interim recommendations with facilitating a safer Lag B’Omer this past May.