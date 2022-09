MK Osama Saadi announced on Saturday that he is withdrawing from the primary race in the Ta'al party and announced that he will not run as part of the Joint List for the elections to the 25th Knesset.

Saadi is facing strong opposition from the conference's organizing committee and party activists who are asking him to retract his decision.

Ta'al chairman, MK Ahmad Tibi, called on MK Saadi to retract his retirement announcement.