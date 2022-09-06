The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel recalls ambassador from Morocco amid harassment probe

A diplomatic incident, such as Israeli diplomats harassing Moroccan women, could damage the nascent ties between the countries.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 07:51

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 08:51
David Govrin seen at a conference marking the 40th anniversary of the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt in Jerusalem on March 11, 2019. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
David Govrin seen at a conference marking the 40th anniversary of the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt in Jerusalem on March 11, 2019.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

The Foreign Ministry recalled Ambassador David Govrin from his posting in Morocco as it continued to investigate sexual harassment allegations and other irregularities at the Liaison Office in Rabat, a ministry spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

Among the allegations are sexual harassment, exploiting local women, not reporting gifts and severe workplace disputes involving Govrin.

What are relations like between Israel and Morocco? 

Israel and Morocco resumed diplomatic relations in late 2020, reopening liaison offices in Tel Aviv and Rabat. The countries agreed to turn the offices into embassies, but have yet to do so. In the meantime, the relations between the countries have been relatively warm, with over 100,000 Israelis visiting Morocco this year.

However, a diplomatic incident, such as Israeli diplomats harassing Moroccan women, could damage the nascent ties between the countries.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen inaugurating the Israeli Liaison Office in Morocco, on August 12, 2021. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen inaugurating the Israeli Liaison Office in Morocco, on August 12, 2021. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

One of the matters under investigation is the disappearance of a gift from the Moroccan royal family in honor of Israel’s Independence Day, which was not properly reported to the Foreign Ministry. In addition, Govrin is in an ongoing dispute with his security officer, according to KAN.

The Foreign Ministry is also looking into the involvement of a businessman and friend of Govrin in arranging meetings between Israeli politicians, such as Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar. The man was allegedly present in the ministers’ meetings, despite not holding any official position in Israel.



Tags women morocco morocco israel Foreign embassy sexual misconduct
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by