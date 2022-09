Around two hundred people gathered to protest outside the Umm el-Fahm police station on Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

The protest was sparked in accusation of police inaction surrounding the death of journalist Nidal Aghbariya, who ran the Bldtna news site.

Aghbariya was murdered on Sunday in his car and the Israel Police have been criticized for their lack of progress in arresting the murderers and in not preventing the murder in the first place.