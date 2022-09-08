The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Washington declares public emergency over migrant arrivals

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 18:54

Updated: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 19:21

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona.

Bowser, a Democrat, issued an order that will allow her to create a new Office of Migrant Affairs to receive the arriving migrants and devote $10 million to launch the office and support organizations aiding the migrants.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than 7,600 migrants to Washington, D.C., since April in an effort to push responsibility for border crossers to Democrats, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Arizona as of mid-August had sent about 1,500. Texas has also sent migrants to New York City and Chicago.

White House says Biden's thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth, her family
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 07:19 PM
Eight migrants die, 15 missing after boat sinks off Tunisia
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 07:18 PM
Lebanese Army arrests 'terrorist cell' planning to hit military sites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 07:11 PM
Knesset to convene, meet with medical interns over demands
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 06:23 PM
Steve Bannon indicted in NY on six criminal charges
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 06:18 PM
US mediator Hochstein arrives in Israel for demarcation talks - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 05:38 PM
Israeli, Hungarian extradited from Israel to Hungary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 05:19 PM
Lapid meets with Guatemalan foreign minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 04:03 PM
Biden talking to allies about support for Ukraine, White House says
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 03:52 PM
Rabbi Yoel Schwartz, founder of Nahal Haredi unit, passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 03:27 PM
Blinken visits Ukraine to announce new military financing
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 02:24 PM
Weapons arsenal uncovered in Kfar Ka'bia, two suspects arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 01:21 PM
Firefighters tackle forest blaze in southern Turkey
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 10:15 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 11 arrested in the West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 09:19 AM
Death toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 82
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 08:15 AM
