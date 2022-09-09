The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bolsonaro fan kills Lula backer as Brazil election tensions mount

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 21:09

A supporter of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday stabbed to death a backer of leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, authorities said, in the latest example of rising political tensions ahead of the upcoming election.

The incident happened in the west-central state of Mato Grosso, after tempers frayed during an argument over support for the two candidates. Bolsonaro trails Lula in the polls in an election that is fueled by intense political polarization.

According to the police report of the incident, Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 24, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 42, by stabbing him with a knife. The suspect was taken to the police station, where he confessed and was charged.

Bolsonaro, who has long railed against Lula and his leftist allies, has floated the idea of not accepting any election loss, citing unfounded claims of election fraud and problems with Brazil's widely respected electronic voting system.

Turkish court arrests senior Islamic State figure
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 08:56 PM
Biden says he will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 08:53 PM
New York governor declares emergency after polio found in wastewater
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 07:34 PM
Spanish tourist in Israel falls to her death in Judean Desert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 06:45 PM
King Charles to be officially proclaimed new monarch on Saturday
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 02:27 PM
Russia shows troops moving towards Kharkiv battlefront in Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 01:46 PM
China ambassador: UN report on Xinjiang 'closed door of cooperation'
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 01:31 PM
King Charles to meet UK PM Liz Truss mid-afternoon
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 01:19 PM
UK declares period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:33 PM
Turkey's Erdogan to request Russia send goods through Black Sea corridor
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:24 PM
Ukraine: Russian strike hits hospital, casualties feared
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:10 PM
Russia is preventing access to Ukraine war prisoners - UN
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:08 PM
Aleppo airport reopens after alleged Israeli airstrikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 11:47 AM
Royal mourning to last until seven days after queen's funeral
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 11:25 AM
Australian republicans mourn queen, call to debate leaving monarchy
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 10:41 AM
