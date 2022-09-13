IDF arrests five terror suspects in nightly West Bank raid

Five Palestinian terror suspects were arrested by Israeli security forces on Monday in a nightly IDF raid of the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave.

One suspect was arrested in the Balata refugee camp for suspected connections to acts of terror. Rioters opened fire at the IDF as it operated in the camp. No injuries were reported by the Israeli forces.

Rocks were thrown toward the forces as they entered At-Tuwani in search of suspects connected to an attack carried out against Israelis, with the IDF using riot dispersal methods.

The Israeli forces also operated in the Palestinian towns of Anata, Yata and Beit Awwa near Hebron, the IDF added.