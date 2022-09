Three people were sentenced to between 18 to 22 years of prison for the murder of Shabtai Kalmanovich, a former KGB spy and Russian businessman, on Tuesday, according to TASS.

Kalmanovich was arrested and charged with espionage in Israel in the 1980's and sentenced to seven years in prison in 1988, although he was released after five years. He was shot to death while sitting in his car in Moscow in November 2009.