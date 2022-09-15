The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Teen wounded in suspected shooting attack south of Hebron, suspect on the run

One Israeli was moderately injured in the incident.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 21:25

Updated: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 21:57
MDA ambulance (illustrative) (photo credit: Yanir Yagana)
MDA ambulance (illustrative)
(photo credit: Yanir Yagana)

A suspected shooting attack was reported in the town of Karmel, located south of Hebron, on Thursday night, with a shelter in place order issued for residents.

One Israeli was injured moderately in the incident and transferred to the hospital by Magen David Adom (MDA). The IDF is investigating the incident. Initial reports indicate that the suspected terrorist is on the run.

MDA paramedic Elad Pass stated that "the wounded man, a young man about 18 years old, was fully conscious and suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. He spoke to us and communicated with us. We put him in an intensive care unit during medical treatment that included dressing and stopping bleeding and evacuated him to the hospital as his condition was moderate and stable. Large forces are still in place and ready to provide medical treatment if necessary."

Wave of shooting attacks in recent weeks

The incident comes amid a wave of shooting attacks in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, IDF Maj. Bar Falah was killed by two Palestinian terrorists in a firefight near the Jalamah crossing.

Earlier this month, a number of soldiers were injured after Palestinian terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying soldiers in the Jordan Valley. Last week, a Palestinian carrying a submachine gun and explosives and planning a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv was caught in Jaffa.

This is a developing story.



