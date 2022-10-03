Israel congratulates Italy on elections, hopes for continued cooperation

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 07:05

Israel congratulated the people of Italy on the end of their election season on Monday morning in a statement from the Foreign Ministry, saying they look forward to continued cooperation and friendship with the new government that will be established and with the Italian people.

"The continued cooperation will have an emphasis on the areas of the economy, energy, water, innovation and cybersecurity - as well as in the joint fight against antisemitism and the preservation of the memory of the Holocaust. Italy is an important friend of Israel," the statement said.

The statement made no specific mention of Italy's new hardline Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Two Palestinians killed in attempted ramming attack of IDF troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2022 07:18 AM
Azerbaijan proposes bringing forward Armenia talks due to tensions
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 07:10 AM
3 seriously injured in Jerusalem apartment building fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2022 07:08 AM
Vietnam reports first case of monkeypox- state media
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 06:12 AM
Mexican president congratulates Lula after Brazilian election
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 05:29 AM
Bolsonaro takes lead in initial vote count of Brazil election
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 12:44 AM
Brazil presidential race goes to Lula-Bolsonaro runoff, officials say
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 11:43 PM
Cholera in Haiti has left as many as eight people dead, health official says
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 11:29 PM
Ted Cruz: Biden officials pressured Israel to bow to Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2022 07:59 PM
Police recommend indicting Joint List MK Cassif for attacking police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2022 04:26 PM
Sister of an administrative detainee attacks prison guard with scissors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2022 03:04 PM
Iran launches rocket, artillery strikes on Iraqi Kurds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2022 02:22 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky says Lyman has been 'fully cleared' of Russian forces
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 01:06 PM
Turkey strikes 23 PKK members in northern Iraq air raid
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 12:18 PM
Kuwait's government submits resignation to crown prince
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 12:12 PM
