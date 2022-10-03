Israel congratulates Italy on elections, hopes for continued cooperation

Israel congratulated the people of Italy on the end of their election season on Monday morning in a statement from the Foreign Ministry, saying they look forward to continued cooperation and friendship with the new government that will be established and with the Italian people.

"The continued cooperation will have an emphasis on the areas of the economy, energy, water, innovation and cybersecurity - as well as in the joint fight against antisemitism and the preservation of the memory of the Holocaust. Italy is an important friend of Israel," the statement said.

The statement made no specific mention of Italy's new hardline Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.