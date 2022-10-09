The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
High court rules that Chikli, Silman, Balad can run in election

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 9, 2022 11:24

Updated: OCTOBER 9, 2022 11:39

Amichai Chikli. Idit Silman and the Balad party can run in the upcoming election, the High Court ruled on Sunday morning, according to Israeli media.

The decision for Chikli was made with eight of the judges in favor, and Ofer Grosskopf dissenting. 
"Chikli and Silman's armor in Likud is government corruption," Meretz head Zehava Galon said in response to the ruling. "Even if the High Court rules that its kosher, it is corrupt and stinks."
The Movement for Quality government said that it was disappointed in the decision, but said that they would accept the court's ruling.

The court had heard petitions on Thursday to reinstate or disqualify Idit Silman and Chikli from running with the Likud in the upcoming election following their jumping ship from Yamina. They had also heard the petition of the Israeli-Arab Balad party to be reinstated for the upcoming November 1 election after the Central Election Commission disqualified it on September 29.

On September 28, Central Election Committee (CEC) head and High Court Justice Yitzhak Amit ruled that Yamina MK Silman was permitted to run with the Likud.

That same day, Amit determined that former MK Chikli of Yamina could not run in the upcoming election as part of the Likud list.

