Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is set to tighten Israel's policy on Sudanese asylum-seekers in Israel, she announced on Tuesday morning, saying that after an extensive review conducted by the Population and Immigration Authority, it has been concluded that they are not in enough danger in their home regions to justify seeking asylum.

The Population and Immigration Authority study reviewed policy documents from the UK, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Australia, Denmark, the European Court of Human Rights, and more, regarding Sudanese asylum seekers and infiltrators from the Darfur region and Nuba Mountains in Sudan.

According to Shaked, the review will now allow Israel to formulate an official position on the issue, and it is likely that many of the pending asylum applications for those from these regions will now be rejected.