The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Interior Minister Shaked to crack down on Sudanese asylum seekers in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 10:37

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is set to tighten Israel's policy on Sudanese asylum-seekers in Israel, she announced on Tuesday morning, saying that after an extensive review conducted by the Population and Immigration Authority, it has been concluded that they are not in enough danger in their home regions to justify seeking asylum.

The Population and Immigration Authority study reviewed policy documents from the UK, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Australia, Denmark, the European Court of Human Rights, and more, regarding Sudanese asylum seekers and infiltrators from the  Darfur region and Nuba Mountains in Sudan.

According to Shaked, the review will now allow Israel to formulate an official position on the issue, and it is likely that many of the pending asylum applications for those from these regions will now be rejected.

Helicopter crashes in northern India, six killed
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 10:27 AM
Ukraine says Russia kidnapped two officials at occupied nuclear plant
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 09:34 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Five wanted individuals arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2022 08:26 AM
Moscow still has not notified US about expected nuclear drills
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 10:03 PM
US accuses Iran of lying over use of its drones in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 09:37 PM
US says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates UN resolution
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 08:56 PM
Americans detained in Iran accounted for after fire at Evin prison
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 08:33 PM
Shots fired toward Israeli forces in West Bank base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2022 08:30 PM
Belarus to hold live-fire exercises with Russia
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 06:20 PM
US, UK to deepen cooperation on Russia, other sanctions -statement
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 06:18 PM
Kevin Spacey wins dismissal of one of sex abuse accuser's claims
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 05:12 PM
Russia, Ukraine to hold 220-person prisoner exchange on Monday
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 04:48 PM
Israelis break travel record during Sukkot holiday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2022 04:10 PM
Former Russian state TV journalist flees country - report
By REUTERS
10/17/2022 03:57 PM
Fuel tank explodes in northern Israeli village, injuring three
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2022 03:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by