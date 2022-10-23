The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lion's Den terrorist killed in explosion in Nablus - report

The Lion's Den group claimed that the terrorist was killed in an Israeli assassination.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 03:40

Updated: OCTOBER 23, 2022 04:52
A Palestinian militant takes part in the funeral of two Palestinian gunmen who were killed by IDF in a gun battle during a raid, in Nablus in the West Bank July 24, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
A Palestinian militant takes part in the funeral of two Palestinian gunmen who were killed by IDF in a gun battle during a raid, in Nablus in the West Bank July 24, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

A member of the Lion's Den terrorist group was killed in an explosion in Nablus on Saturday night, with Palestinian reports conflicting on whether the explosion was accidental or an assassination.

Initial reports claimed that the explosion was caused while the terrorist, identified as Tamer Kilani, was preparing an explosive device.

However, later in the night, the Lion's Den group claimed that the explosion was caused by a bomb placed on Kilani's motorcycle and blamed Israel for the incident.

PALESTINIAN GUNMEN from al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades hold a military parade in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, last week. Israel need not apologize for defending itself against Palestinian terrorist cells, says the writer. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) PALESTINIAN GUNMEN from al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades hold a military parade in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, last week. Israel need not apologize for defending itself against Palestinian terrorist cells, says the writer. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The group claimed that they would reveal details about the "assassination" and warned that there would be a "harsh, agonizing and painful response.

Shortly afterward, the Lion's Den published surveillance camera footage they claimed showed an individual placing an explosive on Kilani's motorcycle and the charge exploding as Kilani walked by.

The Lion's Den group has taken responsibility for a series of shooting attacks in recent weeks in and near Nablus.



