Lion's Den terrorist killed in explosion in Nablus - report

A member of the Lion's Den terrorist group was killed in an explosion in Nablus on Saturday night, with Palestinian reports conflicting on whether the explosion was accidental or an assassination.

Initial reports claimed that the explosion was caused while the terrorist, identified as Tamer Kilani, was preparing an explosive device.

However, later in the night, the Lion's Den group claimed that the explosion was caused by a bomb placed on Kilani's motorcycle and blamed Israel for the incident.

PALESTINIAN GUNMEN from al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades hold a military parade in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, last week. Israel need not apologize for defending itself against Palestinian terrorist cells, says the writer. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The group claimed that they would reveal details about the "assassination" and warned that there would be a "harsh, agonizing and painful response.

عرين الأسود في نابلس : استشهاد الشاب تامر الكيلاني أحد عناصر العرين في نابلس بانفجار درّاجة فخخها عميل للاحتلال pic.twitter.com/zucqw9eM3W — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) October 23, 2022

Shortly afterward, the Lion's Den published surveillance camera footage they claimed showed an individual placing an explosive on Kilani's motorcycle and the charge exploding as Kilani walked by.

The Lion's Den group has taken responsibility for a series of shooting attacks in recent weeks in and near Nablus.