Patient attacks staff at Barzilai Medical Center, threatens with knife

A patient at Barzilai Medical Center attacked multiple members of the hospital staff on Thursday, including one nurse and one member of the cleaning staff.

According to the hospital's report, the patient threw several objects at the staff and threatened them with a knife.

The staff members locked themselves in a storage room to hide from the patient.

Hospital security was called to the scene and was able to deescalate the situation without injury. The attacker was arrested and a police complaint was filed against him.