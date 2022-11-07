The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Lab-grown red blood cells transfused into people in first trial -NHS

Two people have been given the lab-grown cells and have so far had no side effects. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 14:26

Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 14:42
A paramedic takes a blood sample from a front line ambulance worker, Britain June 5, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
A paramedic takes a blood sample from a front line ambulance worker, Britain June 5, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)

Laboratory-grown red blood cells have been transfused into people in the first such clinical trial in the world, the United Kingdoms National Health Service announced on Sunday. 

According to the University of Bristol, which worked on the RESTORE research initiative jointly with the NHS and University of Cambridge,  two people have been given the lab-grown cells and have so far had no side effects. 

"This challenging and exciting trial is a huge stepping stone for manufacturing blood from stem cells," wrote co-chief investigator Ashley Toye, Professor of Cell Biology at the University of Bristol. "This is the first-time lab-grown blood from an allogeneic donor has been transfused and we are excited to see how well the cells perform at the end of the clinical trial."

The cells, manufactured using stem cells from donors, could revolutionize blood transfusions. Treatment for people with blood disorders that require regular blood transfusions, such as thalassemia or sickle cell disease, and people with rare blood types would be able to grow matching blood for transfusions. Manufactured cells could also last longer, decreasing the pace of transfusions patients would need.

"Patients who need regular or intermittent blood transfusions may result develop antibodies against minor blood groups which makes it harder to find donor blood which can be transfused without the risk of a potentially life-threatening reaction," said Dr Farrukh Shah, Medical Director of Transfusion for NHS Blood and Transplant. "This world-leading research lays the groundwork for the manufacture of red blood cells that can safely be used to transfuse people with disorders like sickle cell.  The need for normal blood donations to provide the vast majority of blood will remain. But the potential for this work to benefit hard to transfuse patients is very significant."



