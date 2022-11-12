The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

WATCH: IDF, Shin Bet arrest Islamic Jihad operative in West Bank raid

Israeli security forces captured Muhammad Samir Abu Zina, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative and a former prisoner.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 12:50

Updated: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 13:44
Israeli military forces operate in the West Bank on November 12, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli military forces operate in the West Bank on November 12, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinian former prisoners, including a senior Islamic Jihad (PIJ) member, during a Saturday morning raid near Jenin, in the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Two convicted terrorists, Suleiman Abu al-Rub and Muhammad Samir Abu Zina, were arrested in an IDF and Shin Bet raid carried out in the Palestinian town of Qabatiya, near Jenin, as part of Operation Break the Wave.

Abu Zina, born in 1995, is a PIJ operative who was indicted in the past by an Israeli court for his involvement in terrorist activities. He was released from prison only some three months ago. 

After his release from Israeli prison, Abu Zina resumed his operations for PIJ. As part of his role in the terror organization, the convicted terrorist was responsible for the funding and arming of the Palestinian Jihad, namely its militant operations across the northern West Bank, the IDF said.

Israeli military forces operate in the West Bank on November 12, 2022 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Another former prisoner, Suleiman Abu al-Rub, was reported to have been arrested by security forces by Palestinian Authority-controlled WAFA news agency. The IDF is yet to confirm this reported arrest.

During the Israeli raid, security forces were attacked by Palestinian rioters with stones and a suspicious device that was thrown at the forces.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers, the military noted.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad West Bank Operation Break the Wave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by