WATCH: IDF, Shin Bet arrest Islamic Jihad operative in West Bank raid

Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinian former prisoners, including a senior Islamic Jihad (PIJ) member, during a Saturday morning raid near Jenin, in the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Two convicted terrorists, Suleiman Abu al-Rub and Muhammad Samir Abu Zina, were arrested in an IDF and Shin Bet raid carried out in the Palestinian town of Qabatiya, near Jenin, as part of Operation Break the Wave.

Abu Zina, born in 1995, is a PIJ operative who was indicted in the past by an Israeli court for his involvement in terrorist activities. He was released from prison only some three months ago.

After his release from Israeli prison, Abu Zina resumed his operations for PIJ. As part of his role in the terror organization, the convicted terrorist was responsible for the funding and arming of the Palestinian Jihad, namely its militant operations across the northern West Bank, the IDF said.

Israeli military forces operate in the West Bank on November 12, 2022 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Another former prisoner, Suleiman Abu al-Rub, was reported to have been arrested by security forces by Palestinian Authority-controlled WAFA news agency. The IDF is yet to confirm this reported arrest.

During the Israeli raid, security forces were attacked by Palestinian rioters with stones and a suspicious device that was thrown at the forces.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers, the military noted.

This is a developing story.