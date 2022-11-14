University of Virginia on lockdown due to active shooter

The University of Virginia Charlottesville campus is on lockdown due to an active shooter situation currently in progress.

The University of Virginia Police Department and the university itself identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones and warned civilians not to approach him and to call 911 if they spot him. They also said he may be driving a black SUV.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Jones is also likely a former football player for the university, having been a runningback in 2018, according to Virginia Sports.

Suspect at large, armed and dangerous

The suspect is believed to be at large, armed and dangerous and has been described as a Black man in a burgundy jacket with red shoes and jeans. Multiple police agencies are currently working on tracking the suspect down, including state police via helicopter.

Everyone on campus has been instructed to find shelter and rely on the university and law enforcement for information and safety.

The university has established an emergency hotline at 877-685-4836 for friends and family with questions about the ongoing situation.

Further details about any casualties have yet to be revealed.

This is a developing story.