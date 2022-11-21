“I am outraged by reports that Qatari authorities have banned the sale of cooked kosher food as well as prohibited Jews from congregating for public prayer, in connection with their presence at the World Cup," World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said in a statement.

"With tens of thousands of observant Jews expected to travel to the country in the coming weeks, this announcement effectively makes their attendance impossible.

“The World Cup should serve as a unifying event for all sports fans, regardless of religious affiliation, who come together because of their love of sports.

“The World Jewish Congress, whose Executive Committee will meet in the coming days at the Vatican, calls upon FIFA and the Qatari government to safeguard the ability of Jewish fans to openly practice their faith.”