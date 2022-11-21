Etzel commander Yaakov Aharoni passes away at 101

Former Etzel commander Yaakov Sika Aharoni passed away at the age of 101 on Monday morning, according to the official Betar Zionist youth movement Twitter account.

תנועת בית"ר בארץ ובעולם אבלה על פטירתו של יעקב סיקא אהרוני ז"ל - ממפקדי ארגון האצ"ל, חבר תנועת בית"ר ומתוקעי השופר בכותל בזמן המנדט הבריטי. היה ממקימי היחידות המיוחדות באצ"ל, מורה, מחנך ומנהל בתי ספר. יהי זכרו ברוך - גיבור ישראל. pic.twitter.com/JEaj1CFSBG — תנועת ביתר העולמית (@BetarWorld) November 21, 2022

According to Betar, Aharoni was one of the people who blew a shofar at the Western Wall during the British Mandate and was also among the people who set up special units in the Etzel.

Later, Aharoni was a teacher and a school principal.