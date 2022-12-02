The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Kanye West's Twitter account suspended by Elon Musk for incitement to violence

West tweeted out a photo late Thursday night promoting his 2024 presidential campaign with a photo of a star of David encasing a swastika.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2022 07:17

Updated: DECEMBER 2, 2022 07:47
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
(photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended on Friday morning after a tweet from Elon Musk explaining that the rapper again violated the rule against incitement to violence.

West tweeted out a photo late Thursday night promoting his 2024 presidential campaign with a photo of a star of David encasing a swastika. The post was removed from Twitter within a few hours. West also tweeted out an unflattering photo of Elon Musk, prompting Musk to clarify that "[West's] account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic."

The incriminating photo was accompanied by the caption "YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH," to which Elon Musk replied, "This is not." 

This came mere hours after West appeared in an interview on Alex Jones' Infowars website denying the Holocaust and stating, "I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened. Let's look at the facts of that and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities."

"He had a really cool outfit," West added about Hitler. "And he was a really good architect...and he didn't kill 6 million Jews." 

West had been largely off of Twitter for the two years leading up to his Fall 2022 return. He began posting again in October, 



Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by