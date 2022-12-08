The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
3 Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces at West Bank gas station - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 22:50

Three Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces at a gas station near the town of Ein Sinya, north of Beit El, on Thursday evening, according to Palestinian reports.

The three were identified as Ahmed Riyad Alian, Muhammad Nasser Al-Muqdadi, and Sultan Al-Amouri, all residents of Jalazone. A village official told the WAFA news agency that a special unit stormed the gas station, forced the Palestinians who were refueling to get on the ground and then arrested them.

3-year-old girl killed after fence collapses on her
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2022 07:24 PM
Pfizer Omicron vaccine receives FDA authorization for children
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2022 06:26 PM
Detained American: I'm disappointed more has not been done for my releas
By REUTERS
12/08/2022 06:21 PM
US diplomat's wife given suspended jail sentence for fatal UK car crash
By REUTERS
12/08/2022 06:17 PM
Pope breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer
By REUTERS
12/08/2022 05:34 PM
Palestinian killed, 3 others injured by Israeli fire near Ofarim: report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2022 05:25 PM
Jewish-Ukrainian soldier killed in combat with Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2022 03:57 PM
Shin Bet arrests Hamas operative who gathered intel in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2022 11:04 AM
Russian ship shoots down drone over Black Sea, Sevastopol chief says
By REUTERS
12/08/2022 09:48 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Russia - EMSC
By REUTERS
12/08/2022 09:00 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Abepura, Indonesia - USGS
By REUTERS
12/08/2022 07:25 AM
Trump legal team locates two more classified records
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 11:06 PM
Senate panel approves resolution honoring victims of AIMA attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2022 09:50 PM
Bezalel Smotrich meets with UAE ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2022 09:14 PM
Kremlin: No question of Russian involvement in German coup plot
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 01:14 PM
