Three Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces at a gas station near the town of Ein Sinya, north of Beit El, on Thursday evening, according to Palestinian reports.

مصادر محلية: المعتقلون من محطة الوقود قرب عين سينيا مساء اليوم: أحمد رياض عليان، ومحمد ناصر المقدادي، وسلطان العموري.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/04QxzHCEPg — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 8, 2022

The three were identified as Ahmed Riyad Alian, Muhammad Nasser Al-Muqdadi, and Sultan Al-Amouri, all residents of Jalazone. A village official told the WAFA news agency that a special unit stormed the gas station, forced the Palestinians who were refueling to get on the ground and then arrested them.