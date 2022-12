An attempt to smuggle 20 handguns from Lebanon into Israel was thwarted by a joint operation between the Israel Police and the IDF on Tuesday morning, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit and the IDF.

One suspect was arrested at Ben-Gurion Airport while trying to leave the country on a flight to Turkey.

Three additional suspects were apprehended during the operation on the border.

All four suspects are residents of the village Tuba Zangaria in the Galilee.