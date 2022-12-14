The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Turkey arrests 44 for alleged ties to a Mossad operation

The arrested suspects, members of a consulting company operating out of Istanbul, were allegedly secretly following Palestinian citizens, institutions and non-governmental organizations in Turkey.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 11:17

Updated: DECEMBER 14, 2022 11:34
A street view in Istanbul (photo credit: NERIA BARR)
A street view in Istanbul
(photo credit: NERIA BARR)

Security authorities in Turkey thwarted the activities of an alleged Mossad operation against Palestinian organizations working on Turkish territory on Wednesday, Maariv and Walla said quoting Turkish media, 44 people suspected of being connected to the Mossad as part of the operation were arrested.

The arrested suspects, members of a consulting company operating out of Istanbul, were allegedly secretly following Palestinian citizens, institutions and non-governmental organizations in Turkey for financial gain, posing as employees for a consulting company, Turkish media said.

The operation was launched this week, and according to the statements of the detainees, their work was supposed to help the Mossad launch campaigns of slander and threats against Palestinians.

Seven of the suspects were referred to court after their arrest by the Istanbul Security Directorate and sent to prison. It was also reported that while 13 fleeing suspects are still at large, the investigation of the other suspects in the counter-terrorism branch continues.

Turkey arrests Mossad spy network

In October, Turkey arrested a spy network of 15 people who allegedly worked for the Mossad, according to a report by Sabah, which is affiliated with President Erdogan's regime.

According to the report, the group collected information about Turkish and foreign students and Palestinians living in the country for financial gain and was arrested in a raid about two weeks ago.

The group operated in five separate cells, with three members each. They were arrested in the operation of Turkey's anti-terrorism unit in four different provinces of Turkey. Israel has not responded to the allegations.



Tags Mossad Turkey istanbul arrest Spy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
5

Qatar World Cup: Why do soccer players have holes in their socks?

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view of England's Bukayo Saka socks.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by