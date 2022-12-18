The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel deports Palestinian accused of security offenses to France

Salah Hamouri is a Palestinian-French lawyer accused of numerous security offenses, such as PFLP membership and trying to assassinate former Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 07:00

Updated: DECEMBER 18, 2022 07:18
Salah Hamouri shows his French passport during an interview with Reuters in the neighbourhood of Dahiyet al-Barid, December 19, 2011 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Salah Hamouri shows his French passport during an interview with Reuters in the neighbourhood of Dahiyet al-Barid, December 19, 2011
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Israel deported French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri on Sunday, who is accused of security offenses, the Israeli Interior Ministry said.

Hamouri was escorted to the airport where he boarded a flight to France, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did this after revoking his residency permit in east Jerusalem.

Who is Palestinian-French lawyer Salah Hamouri?

Hamouri, an east Jerusalem resident born to a Palestinian father and French mother, is a lawyer and researcher working for Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, one of the six Palestinian NGOs declared by Israel to be terrorist organizations. He has also been accused of being a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is also recognized as a terrorist group.

Back in 2005, Hamouri was arrested after being charged with plotting to assassinate then-Israeli Sephardi Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef. However, he was released in 2011 as part of the prisoner exchange with Hamas to free IDF soldier Gilad Schalit.

Rabbi Ovadia Yosef 311 (credit: Courtesy)Rabbi Ovadia Yosef 311 (credit: Courtesy)

Since then, he has been arrested multiple times for a variety of reasons. 

Former interior minister Arye Deri, who also leads the Shas Party of which Ovadia Yosef was the spiritual leader, has on more than one occasion threatened to have his Jerusalem residency permit revoked and be deported.



Tags East Jerusalem Gilad Schalit Palestinians Terrorism France ovadia yosef pflp Israeli Palestinian Conflict NGO assassination Deportation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by