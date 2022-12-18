Israel deports Palestinian accused of security offenses to France

Israel deported French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri on Sunday, who is accused of security offenses, the Israeli Interior Ministry said.

Hamouri was escorted to the airport where he boarded a flight to France, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did this after revoking his residency permit in east Jerusalem.

Who is Palestinian-French lawyer Salah Hamouri?

Hamouri, an east Jerusalem resident born to a Palestinian father and French mother, is a lawyer and researcher working for Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, one of the six Palestinian NGOs declared by Israel to be terrorist organizations. He has also been accused of being a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is also recognized as a terrorist group.

Back in 2005, Hamouri was arrested after being charged with plotting to assassinate then-Israeli Sephardi Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef. However, he was released in 2011 as part of the prisoner exchange with Hamas to free IDF soldier Gilad Schalit.

Rabbi Ovadia Yosef 311 (credit: Courtesy)

Since then, he has been arrested multiple times for a variety of reasons.

Former interior minister Arye Deri, who also leads the Shas Party of which Ovadia Yosef was the spiritual leader, has on more than one occasion threatened to have his Jerusalem residency permit revoked and be deported.