Road rage: Suspects detained for threatening man with iron bars

Two suspects in their 20s were detained by the police in southern Israel for threatening a public official with iron bars after he admonished them for their driving on Monday.

A security official for Sde Boker criticized a truck driver and his passenger for their driving. A dispute developed on the road shortly thereafter, and after the suspects exited their vehicle and closed in on the official holding iron bars, he pulled a gun and fled.

Police detained the suspects and opened an investigation.