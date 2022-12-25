The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shai Avital's extradition scheduled for January 3

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 18:20

Shai Avital, the modeling agent who is suspected of committing multiple sexual offenses, is expected to be extradited to Israel on Tuesday, January 3, Israel Police announced on Sunday evening.

The 45-year-old, who has been under investigation by the Israel Police since July 2021 for said sexual offenses, will be extradited from Amsterdam where he was arrested to Israel after being transferred from enforcement authorities there to the representative of Israel Police in the Netherlands.

Should the transfer go down without issues, the transfer will be made by next Tuesday.

US embassy alerts Americans over planned terrorist attack in Pakistan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 05:49 PM
Beaches closed in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Herzliya due to pollution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 05:47 PM
Israeli suspected of injuring women in haredi riot arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 04:18 PM
China stages drills, citing US-Taiwan provocation
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 01:52 PM
Police block off Tel Aviv road out of concern for another sinkhole
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 10:38 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest two terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 09:00 AM
China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily COVID figure
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 04:26 AM
Italian former Foreign Minister Frattini dies at 65
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 04:16 AM
IDF arrests Palestinian who infiltrated into Israel from northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/24/2022 11:00 PM
Turkish court releases journalist detained under ‘disinformation’ law
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 06:18 PM
Eastern Libyan commander announces ‘final opportunity’ to hold elections
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 03:47 PM
Japan's recent heavy snow has caused 13 deaths, many injuries
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 12:42 PM
Tanker explosion kills 8 in Johannesburg
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 11:38 AM
China expresses "resolute opposition" to US defense act - statement
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 08:36 AM
Jury finds rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 02:46 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by