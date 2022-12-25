Shai Avital's extradition scheduled for January 3

Shai Avital, the modeling agent who is suspected of committing multiple sexual offenses, is expected to be extradited to Israel on Tuesday, January 3, Israel Police announced on Sunday evening.

The 45-year-old, who has been under investigation by the Israel Police since July 2021 for said sexual offenses, will be extradited from Amsterdam where he was arrested to Israel after being transferred from enforcement authorities there to the representative of Israel Police in the Netherlands.

Should the transfer go down without issues, the transfer will be made by next Tuesday.