Reported motorcycle explosion in Petah Tikva

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 21:52

Updated: DECEMBER 25, 2022 21:54

Two people were injured, one seriously and the other lightly, reportedly from a motorcycle explosion on Brigadier Kish Street and Shmuel Yavanali Street in Petah Tikva on Sunday night.

MDA medics and paramedics gave the two treatment as police arrived at the scene.

A nearby resident said: "There was a tremendous noise, the house shook, it was terribly frightening."

Another resident, who lives 300 meters away from the scene, added: "There was a huge noise and immediately after that, the police, MDA and the rescue forces all rushed in. It was just a shock. Everyone was at home, the windows were closed because of the rain, but the sound of the explosion sounded as if it was inside the living room."

This is a developing story.

