Border Police officer charged for aiming loaded weapon at fellow officer

Border Police officer Eli Kabeta was indicted by a Kfar Saba court on Sunday after pointing his loaded weapon at a fellow officer during an argument, the Justice Ministry's internal investigations department announced.

As per the indictment, Kabeta threatened a colleague with a loaded firearm and refused to back down when confronted by a fellow officer who witnessed the incident take place.

After the uninvolved officer successfully knocked the weapon out of the defendant's arms, he asked the officers to refrain from reporting his actions before leaving the post they were guarding.

He was charged with threatening to kill and recklessness and negligence with weaponry.