Nasrallah warns Ben-Gvir's visit could cause explosion in region

Nasrallah's speech comes after rumors spread that he was in serious condition after suffering a stroke.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 18:58

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2023 19:53
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura (photo credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura
(photo credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount could cause the situation in the Middle East to "explode," in a speech marking the anniversary of the assassination of former Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on Tuesday.

After a number of rumors were published about Nasrallah's health in recent days, the Hezbollah leader stressed that he is feeling better after suffering from the flu last week.

Nasrallah stated that he has had a sensitivity in his windpipe for the past 30 years, which contributed to his illness.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (credit: PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTRY) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (credit: PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTRY)

Nasrallah calls new Israeli government 'corrupt and extremist'

The Hezbollah leader called the new Israeli government "corrupt" and "extremist," stressing that the terrorist movement is not scared by the return of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We may be optimistic about hastening the end of the temporary entity at the hands of these people, by committing follies and mistakes that may lead them to the abyss," added Nasrallah.

Nasrallah claimed that the Israeli government is pushing itself to a "very dangerous point" due to the situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

"The desecration of the Muslim and Christian sanctities in Palestine will not only explode the situation in Palestinian but could actually cause an explosion in the whole region. Our people will not accept such a violation," warned Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah leader addressed Western countries as well, stating "If you do not want another war in the region then you need to stop these crazy extremist Israelis. We are awake, alert and ready. We will not allow any change to the rules of deterrence in Lebanon."

Nasrallah also referred to efforts by the Lebanese government to find and extract natural gas in Lebanese waters after the demarcation deal reached with Israel last year, stressing that Lebanese officials must continue efforts in this regard.



