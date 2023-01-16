The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK defense minister sets out further military aid package to Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 18:52

 Britain's defense minister Ben Wallace on Monday outlined further military support for Ukraine, confirming the supply of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and setting out a number of other details.

"Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success. This includes a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armored recovery and repair vehicles," Wallace said to parliament.

The package also included:

- Eight AS90 guns

- Hundreds more armored and protective vehicles including Bulldog personnel carriers.

- A maneuver support package including minefield breaching and bridging capabilities

- Dozens more "uncrewed aerial systems" to support artillery

- Another 100,000 artillery rounds

- Hundreds more sophisticated missiles including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), Starstreak air defense, medium-range air defense missiles

- A package of spares to refurbish up to 100 Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Israeli judicial reform proposal is 'dangerous' - Naftali Bennett
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 07:45 PM
Israel's Eli Cohen heads to Davos for World Economic Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 07:08 PM
Russia scrambles jet to intercept German naval plane over Baltic
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 06:20 PM
UK foreign minister Cleverly says Akbari was 'lured back' to Iran
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 06:04 PM
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 05:17 PM
Jerusalem kindergarten worker arrested for harming child
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 05:03 PM
Construction worker killed in Jerusalem after hit by metal platform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 04:50 PM
Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine by phone - Kremlin
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 04:21 PM
Ukraine's civilian death toll exceeds 7,000, UN rights office says
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 04:19 PM
UK foreign minister says he's been sanctioned by Russia
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 03:32 PM
Death toll in Ukraine's Dnipro rises to 40 after Russian attack
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 01:51 PM
Man stabbed, lightly injured in Samaria
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/16/2023 12:19 PM
Model agent Shai Avital indicted for sexual abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 11:30 AM
Police confiscate drugs worth millions in attempted smuggling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 10:15 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest 19 terror suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 09:14 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by