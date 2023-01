UK defense minister sets out further military aid package to Ukraine

Britain's defense minister Ben Wallace on Monday outlined further military support for Ukraine, confirming the supply of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and setting out a number of other details.

"Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success. This includes a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armored recovery and repair vehicles," Wallace said to parliament.

The package also included:

- Eight AS90 guns

- Hundreds more armored and protective vehicles including Bulldog personnel carriers.

- A maneuver support package including minefield breaching and bridging capabilities

- Dozens more "uncrewed aerial systems" to support artillery

- Another 100,000 artillery rounds

- Hundreds more sophisticated missiles including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), Starstreak air defense, medium-range air defense missiles

- A package of spares to refurbish up to 100 Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.