One Israeli killed, 10 injured in car crashes

In two separate car crashes on Sunday morning, one woman was killed and ten people were injured.

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a car accident between three vehicles on Route 722 near the Yokneam intersection.

Three injured were evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, including a 40-year-old man in serious condition and two injured lightly.

A 40-year-old man is in moderate condition and six additional people were injured lightly in a traffic accident involving two trucks and three vehicles on Highway 31, near the Nevatim interchange in the Negev region, according to Magen David Adom.

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment and referred the seven injured to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba.