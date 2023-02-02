Netanyahu can't work on legal reforms due to conflict of interest - A-G

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can not involve himself in the legislation and process of the judicial reforms proposed in January, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara stated in a letter to Netanyahu on Thursday morning, as it would be a conflict of interest with his ongoing corruption trials.

Baharav-Miara said that the decision applies to direct or indirect actions by Netanyahu to forward the reforms. There is no restriction on Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who introduced the proposed reforms at the beginning of January, and Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman, who is spearheading the process.

The letter to Netanyahu said that she wished to avoid reasonable fears that the reforms were a conflict of interest in Netanyahu's three ongoing corruption trials.

Baharav-Miara recently confirmed that the 2020 conflict of interest agreement organized by her predecessor to condition Netanyahu's formation of a government was still in effect.

The deal held that Netanyahu was restricted in his prime ministerial powers on matters of legal and law enforcement authority appointments.

Provisions of the planned reforms would change the selection committee for judges to give politicians a majority and change the legal opinion independence of government legal advisors.