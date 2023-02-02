The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel's A-G issues official opinion against judicial reforms

The opinion said that each of the provisions of the proposed judicial reforms would damage Israel's system of checks and balances on its own, and more so accumulatively.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 19:05

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 19:28
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference about the judicial reform following warnings from many economic experts. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference about the judicial reform following warnings from many economic experts.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara issued an opinion against the draft amendment to the Basic Law: The Judiciary on Thursday evening, warning that the judicial reforms would severely damage the Israeli state's legal system, and create conditions that endanger its democratic and Jewish character.

The opinion said that each of the provisions of the proposed judicial reforms would damage Israel's system of checks and balances on its own, and more so accumulatively. There were no checks in the proposed system to ensure the protection of human rights and proper administration.

"Acceptance of the proposed arrangement will lead to a regime structure in which the executive and legislative authorities have broad and practically unlimited authority, which has no built-in response to possible fear of misuse of legislation or Basic Laws for the purpose of circumventing judicial review, or of harming the core characteristics of the state as a Jewish and democratic state," said a statement released by the attorney-general's office.

While in the deliberations on the reforms Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee proponents of the reforms have compared their changes to existing laws and institutions in other democratic states, Baharav-Miara argued that the changes were unusual in comparison to such countries.

Among these other democratic states, the opinion warned that the opinion of Israel as having a professional, independent and non-political legal system would be changed.

Left: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Right: Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) Left: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Right: Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

What did Baharav-Miara propose as an alternative?

Instead of the proposed reform, Baharav-Miara suggested that Justice Minister Yariv Levin work together with relevant parties to pursue the formulation of the Basic Law: The Legislation. This Basic Law would establish the relationship and boundaries of the Knesset and the Judiciary and is considered a missing piece of vital constitutional legislation.

The proposed reforms, announced by Yariv Levin and presented to the A-G's office three weeks ago, would introduce an override clause to strike High Court rulings with a simple Knesset majority, give politicians a majority on the judge selection committee, require unanimous agreement among High Court justices to use judicial review, cancel the reasonableness clause and require legal advisers to hold the opinion of the government. The attorney-general's statement said that the timeframe of three days under which the office was expected to respond to the drafts was unreasonable.

 



Tags Israel Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by