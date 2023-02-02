Israel's A-G issues official opinion against judicial reforms

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara issued an opinion against the draft amendment to the Basic Law: The Judiciary on Thursday evening, warning that the judicial reforms would severely damage the Israeli state's legal system, and create conditions that endanger its democratic and Jewish character.

The opinion said that each of the provisions of the proposed judicial reforms would damage Israel's system of checks and balances on its own, and more so accumulatively. There were no checks in the proposed system to ensure the protection of human rights and proper administration.

"Acceptance of the proposed arrangement will lead to a regime structure in which the executive and legislative authorities have broad and practically unlimited authority, which has no built-in response to possible fear of misuse of legislation or Basic Laws for the purpose of circumventing judicial review, or of harming the core characteristics of the state as a Jewish and democratic state," said a statement released by the attorney-general's office.

While in the deliberations on the reforms Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee proponents of the reforms have compared their changes to existing laws and institutions in other democratic states, Baharav-Miara argued that the changes were unusual in comparison to such countries.

Among these other democratic states, the opinion warned that the opinion of Israel as having a professional, independent and non-political legal system would be changed.

Left: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Right: Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

What did Baharav-Miara propose as an alternative?

Instead of the proposed reform, Baharav-Miara suggested that Justice Minister Yariv Levin work together with relevant parties to pursue the formulation of the Basic Law: The Legislation. This Basic Law would establish the relationship and boundaries of the Knesset and the Judiciary and is considered a missing piece of vital constitutional legislation.

The proposed reforms, announced by Yariv Levin and presented to the A-G's office three weeks ago, would introduce an override clause to strike High Court rulings with a simple Knesset majority, give politicians a majority on the judge selection committee, require unanimous agreement among High Court justices to use judicial review, cancel the reasonableness clause and require legal advisers to hold the opinion of the government. The attorney-general's statement said that the timeframe of three days under which the office was expected to respond to the drafts was unreasonable.