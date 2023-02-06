The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Boil water advisory in Beit She’an in wake of earthquake

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 16:08

Residents of the Beit She'an Valley and Beit She'an proper are advised to boil water before using it for drinking and cooking, according to a Monday afternoon announcement from Israel's Health Ministry. 

The specific places affected are Beit She'an, Gesher, Neveh Ur, Yardena, Hamadiya, Maoz Haim, Neveh Eitan, Beit Yosef, Kfar Ruppin, Ein Hanatziv, Sde Eliyahu, Tirat Zvi,  Tel Te'omim, Rehov, Revaya, Sdei Trumot, Merav, Malkishua, Shluchot, Reshafim, Shlafim, Mesilot, Nir David, Mifalei She'an and the Zvaim Park industrial area. 

This announcement followed the Ministry's discovery that the earthquakes on Sunday night and Monday morning had caused the water supply to become contaminated. 

The advisory, which strongly recommends that water be boiled before it is used for food preparation, drinking, preparing medicines, and brushing teeth, is in place until further notice from the Health Ministry.

