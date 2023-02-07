IDF Lt.-Col. indicted for indecent acts against female soldiers

An IDF Lt.-Col. was indicted by the military prosecution for indecent acts and inappropriate behavior against four female soldiers who served under his command, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Tuesday evening.

According to the indictment, the officer committed indecent acts against two female soldiers who served under him and with two other female soldiers while acting on issues related to them while in a conflict of interest,

"The IDF takes seriously any sexual abuse and works to bring justice against every soldier and contract soldiers involved in these crimes," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.