Break the Wave: 12 arrested overnight in West Bank and Jordan Valley

Israeli security forces were active on Wednesday night in the West Bank and Jordan Valley regions, arresting a total of 12 wanted persons.

Forces in the Ephraim region of the West Bank arrested two people suspected of terrorist activity. Civilians threw stones as well as explosives at Israeli forces, who responded with crowd dispersal measures. There was one injury identified among Palestinians as a result of such measures.

Eight wanted persons were arrested in the city of Hebron and in the Yehuda region. Two more were arrested in Bethlehem and the Binyamin region.

Those arrested were taken in for further investigation.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces.