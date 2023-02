A woman showed up at the Western Wall wearing only underwear on Sunday according to an Israel Police Spokesperson.

The police detained the 35-year-old woman on suspicion of purposely disrespecting a holy place.

On Thursday, Shas Chairman Arye Deri proposed a law that would impose a six-month prison sentence or NIS 10,000 fine on women who did not dress modestly at the Western Wall. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin later said the bill would not be advanced.