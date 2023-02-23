One person seriously injured in stone throwing near Givat Assaf

A bus driver was severely injured on Thursday evening in a rock-throwing attack that took place near the town of Givat Asaf on Highway 60, according to United Hatzalah.
United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Meir Cohen who was the first medical responder at the scene relayed: "I was driving my bus on Highway 60 when I saw the traffic build up in front of me just past Givat Assaf. I saw that something was wrong and as I came to the head of the column of traffic I saw another bus driver who had been the victim of a rock-throwing attack.
"The window was shattered and the driver had been hit in the face with a stone. I called United Hatzalah's dispatch and requested an ambulance and additional volunteers at the scene. The driver was semi-conscious and in moderate condition. Together with EMT and Binyamin Regional Head of United Hatzalah Menachem Leff, I treated the injured bus driver as we waited for the ambulance to arrive."