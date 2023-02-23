One person seriously injured in stone throwing near Givat Assaf

A bus driver was severely injured on Thursday evening in a rock-throwing attack that took place near the town of Givat Asaf on Highway 60, according to United Hatzalah.

The scene of the stone throwing on Thursday, February 23, 2023. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Meir Cohen who was the first medical responder at the scene relayed: "I was driving my bus on Highway 60 when I saw the traffic build up in front of me just past Givat Assaf. I saw that something was wrong and as I came to the head of the column of traffic I saw another bus driver who had been the victim of a rock-throwing attack.

"The window was shattered and the driver had been hit in the face with a stone. I called United Hatzalah's dispatch and requested an ambulance and additional volunteers at the scene. The driver was semi-conscious and in moderate condition. Together with EMT and Binyamin Regional Head of United Hatzalah Menachem Leff, I treated the injured bus driver as we waited for the ambulance to arrive."