Shipment of humanitarian aid leaves Haifa for Turkey

A large shipment of humanitarian aid donated by Israeli citizens left Haifa port on its way to Turkey on Friday morning, according to a statement by the involved companies.

The donation is the result of a collaboration between Israeli shipping company Coral Maritime Services with the Turkish shipping company Ata and the company tribu, which works to make volunteering more accessible.

The contribution was collected from commercial companies, local authorities and individuals and includes sleeping bags, mattresses, blankets, warm clothing, shoes and toys, toiletries and hygiene products.