Israeli shot in Jordan Valley in suspected shooting attack

The victim, a man about 25 years old, was transferred to Hadassah Medical Center at Har Zofim in critical condition.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 17:36

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 18:31
Israeli security forces converge on Beit HaArava Junction after a shooting on the afternoon of Monday Feb. 27, 2023. (photo credit: SHLOMO MOR/MAARIV)
Israeli security forces converge on Beit HaArava Junction after a shooting on the afternoon of Monday Feb. 27, 2023.
(photo credit: SHLOMO MOR/MAARIV)
(photo credit: SHLOMO MOR/MAARIV)

An Israeli man was seriously injured in a shooting attack near the Beit HaArava Junction on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley on Monday afternoon.

Initial reports indicated that the terrorist continued and carried out a second attack at the Almog Junction located nearby, although no injuries were reported in that attack.

The victim, a man about 25 years old, was transferred to Hadassah Medical Center at Har Zofim in critical condition as paramedics conducted resuscitation efforts.

"I passed very close to the scene with my private vehicle when I received a call about a shooting attack,"said Magen David Adom medic Hezi Lareza. "I immediately arrived at the scene and noticed a vehicle standing in the opposite lane with the driver of the vehicle unconscious. I called for help and began to give him life-saving medical treatment. The team of our intensive care vehicle that arrived quickly on the scene continued with life-saving medical treatment and he is being transferred to a hospital amid resuscitation efforts as his condition is critical."

Attacks and military action in Jericho

Israeli soldiers patrol near Beit HaArava, an Israeli settlement and kibbutz in the West Bank, located near the Dead Sea and Jericho at the eponymous Beit HaArava Junction (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90) Israeli soldiers patrol near Beit HaArava, an Israeli settlement and kibbutz in the West Bank, located near the Dead Sea and Jericho at the eponymous Beit HaArava Junction (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

The Beit HaArava Junction is located near the West Bank city of Jericho. In January, a terrorist cell from Jericho attempted to carry out a shooting attack at a restaurant in Vered Yeriho. No people were injured in the attempted attack as the terrorists' weapons jammed.

Earlier this month, five Palestinians, including members of the cell that tried to carry out the attack in Vered Yeriho and Hamas terrorists, were killed in an IDF raid on the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho.

In January, a new terrorist cell affiliated with Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades announced its establishment in the Aqabat Jaber camp. Members of the cell, which called itself the "Aqabat Jaber Battalion", were said to have conducted armed clashes with Israeli forces operating in the Jericho area.

This is a developing story.



